Surviving on a Damaged Interplanetary Ship in 'The Ark' Series Trailer

"Everybody that was in charge of running this ship is dead… It all falls to us now." SYFY has revealed an official trailer for a sci-fi series debuting in February called The Ark, created for the sci-fi network. It's co-created by Jonathan Glassner, and Dean Devlin, best known as the writer of the screenplays for Stargate, Independence Day, Godzilla, and Geostorm. Set 100 years in the future when Earth is sending out its first interplanetary colonization ships. The story follows the remaining crew of a spacecraft known as Ark One, who must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course & survive after a catastrophic event that causes massive destruction and loss of life on the ship. This sounds similar to other sci-fi with this premise like the two films Passengers and Aniara. It stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. It has that very cheap SYFY look & feel, including bad performances, but that's expected. Seems this will be about how only ingenuity & cooperation can keep them safely on course.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for SYFY's series The Ark, direct from SYFY's YouTube:

Syfy's The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive. The Ark series is created by filmmakers Dean Devlin (writer on Stargate, Independence Day, Godzilla, Geostorm) and Jonathan Glassner (writer on Star Trek: Voyager, Stargate SG-1, director on Prison Break, Covert Affairs, Nikita, Breakout Kings), who are also the co-showrunners. With writing by Kendall Lampkin and John-Paul Nickel. And eps directed by Dean Devlin. Produced by Jonathan English and Steve Lee; executive produced by Dean Devlin, Jonathan Glassner, Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, and Steve Lee. SYFY will debut The Ark series streaming on the Syfy Channel starting February 1st, 2023 this winter. Anyone?