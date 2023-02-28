Surviving on a Sea Outpost in Futuristic Thriller 'Last Sentinel' Trailer

"Why would they send us here… if there's no one out there?" Vertical Entertainment has revealed the first trailer for an intriguing sci-fi thriller film titled Last Sentinel, made in Estonia by an Estonian filmmaker named Tanel Toom. Here's the premise: set in the near future, a skeleton crew of soldiers is stranded at sea on an abandoned military outpost awaiting the arrival of reinforcements or an enemy invasion, whichever comes first. That's a good setup, I'm just curious where it's headed. Will someone save them? Will they kill each other first? (The most likely outcome.) What's going to happen to them… The film stars four people: Kate Bosworth, Thomas Kretschmann, Lucien Laviscount, and Martin McCann. I'm a sucker for these kind of sci-fi concepts that play with the ambiguous fear of "what's out there?" This has a few great "holy shit" shots in here, and I'm curious what this "device" is they keep referring to in the station. Maybe this will play nicely with Nolan's Oppenheimer? Looks a bit like the first a-bomb. Or is it something else…?

Here's the first official trailer for Tanel Toom's Last Sentinel, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Set in the near future, unchecked and rampant climate change has caused temperatures and sea levels to rise catastrophically. Only two large continents remain, billions die during the mass migration to these higher lands. Surrounded by an endless ocean thousands of miles from home, a skeleton crew of soldiers (Bosworth, Kretschmann, Laviscount, McCann) stand as the last bastion, defending their homeland from an invasion by an enemy they have never seen, monitoring for signs of attack and prepared to sacrifice themselves for the cause. Their tour of duty ended 3 months ago with no relief in sight. Alone & uncertain as to what fate awaits them, the simmering tension amongst the crew escalates when a mysterious boat drifts into range – is it the help they have been waiting for, or something far more sinister? Last Sentinel is directed by Estonian filmmaker Tanel Toom, his second feature film after directing Truth and Justice previously, as well as other shorts. The screenplay is written by Malachi Smyth. It was filmed in and around Tallinn. Vertical Ent. will debut Last Sentinel in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 24th, 2023.