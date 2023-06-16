A Sweet, Sweet Trailer for 'Bedtime Stories with Ryan' Reynolds Series

"You know the best part about stories? You remember them. They stay with you. And I want to tell you a bedtime story." Fubo has revealed a short & sweet trailer for a quiet new streaming series called Bedtime Stories with Ryan. And yes, it literally is just actor Ryan Reynolds telling bedtime stories on camera. "The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child. I can’t wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories." The series is one of the first to launch his new TV channel, Maximum Effort Channel, starting June 20th with Fubo TV. "Bedtime Stories with Ryan is a magical mix of joy and relaxation," says Pamela Duckworth from Fubo Studios. "These may be legendary stories, but Ryan's voice & personality amplify each one, turning them into classics for a new generation. Bedtime Stories with Ryan is the perfect original show to kick off Maximum Effort Channel's programming slate of maximum comfort." This all seems so cheesy and so wonky but also quite soothing. Maybe this is what we all need right now? 😴

Here's the first trailer for Maximum Effort Channel's series Bedtime Stories with Ryan, from YouTube:

Bedtime Stories with Ryan is a "restful show" from an "anxious mind" and features music from Sleeping at Last. "We're so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while," said Ryan Reynolds in a statement. 'Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling." The streaming series is produced by Maximum Effort and Fubo in partnership with ArtClass and Loon Productions, with music by Sleeping At Last. No details are available yet on who is writing and directing the series. Nor have they announced or confirmed with classic bedtime stories will be read by Ryan Reynolds. Maximum Effort is a film production company and digital marketing agency founded by Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey. The company name is a reference to a catchphrase from Reynolds' film Deadpool and subsequent film series. The new channel will be available on Fubo TV. Bedtime Stories with Ryan will begin streaming starting June 20th this summer.