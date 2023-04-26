Trailer for Syd Barrett & Pink Floyd Music Doc 'Have You Got It Yet?'

"He launched them into space." Mercury Studios has launched their official trailer for a music history doc film titled in full: Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett & Pink Floyd. This look back at the origins of the iconic rock band Pink Floyd was co-directed by Hipgnosis founder Storm Thorgerson, who passed away in 2013, but is still credited as director for all his work over the years on this project. The film examines the relationship between Pink Floyd - the visionaries behind prog rock and British psychedelic music – and founding member Syd Barrett, who left the group before they met stardom. It was Syd who gave the group their moniker by combining the names of blues players – Pink Anderson and Floyd Council. Intimate interviews with band members David Gilmour, Nick Mason, and Roger Waters uncover Barrett’s ongoing impact on the group. Narrated by the actor Jason Isaacs, the doc film also features original band managers Peter Jenner and Andrew King, as well as The Who's Pete Townshend and Blur's Graham Coxon. I hope this is a much more engaging and fascinating feature than this trailer - there's not much to see in here.

Main trailer for Bogawa & Storm's doc Have You Got It Yet? Syd Barrett & Pink Floyd, on YouTube:

Photographer and A Cat Called Rover founding partner, Rupert Truman, says, "During Syd's lifetime, Storm and the Floyd were fiercely protective of him. Storm would refuse all interviews about him and tell me nothing of Syd's life. After Syd's death, Storm in discussion with Roddy Bogawa and Dan Abbott felt that he should make the film, having known Syd since school days, with Roddy directing. Storm knew everyone in Syd's personal and professional life well and the film would be a kaleidoscope of impressions, a more accurate picture of Syd made from the sum of its varied parts."

From Mercury Studios: Cult icon, enigma, recluse… the life of Syd Barrett, founding member of Pink Floyd, is full of unanswered questions. Until now. Piecing together his comet-like rise to pop stardom, his creative and destructive impulses, breakdown, exit from the band and subsequent life alone, this feature length documentary is set against the social context of the explosive sixties. Directed by Storm Thorgerson (Hipgnosis) and award-winning director Roddy Bogawa, it features new interviews with Syd's friends, lovers, family and band mates Roger Waters, David Gilmour, and Nick Mason. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett & Pink Floyd is credited as co-directed by filmmakers Roddy Bogawa (director of Some Divine Wind, Junk, I Was Born But, Taken by Storm) & Storm Thorgerson (of Hipgnosis / director of the Retrospective: Looking Back at the Wall doc and many Pink Floyd music videos). Produced by Roddy Bogawa, Rupert Truman, and Orian Williams. Have You Got It Yet? will open first in Everyman UK cinemas starting May 15th, 2023, and in the US starting in June this summer For info, visit the film's official site.