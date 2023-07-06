Taissa Farmiga Returns as Sister Irene in Horror 'The Nun II' Trailer

"This demon was once an angel." Warner Bros / New Line have revealed the first official trailer for horror sequel The Nun II, from filmmaker Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona, The Conjuring 3). This one is a follow-up to Corin Hardy's The Nun (from 2018) which was also a spin-off from The Conjuring series, with another story in that paranormal universe. This September, the greatest evil in the conjuring universe returns. New Line Cinema brings the horror thriller The Nun II, the next chapter – set in 1956 in France, with the demon nun Valek back again. Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene, joined by Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, and Bonnie Aarons (reprising her role from The Nun). Featuring a new scored by composer Marco Beltrami (2022's Scream, Venom: Let There Be Carnage). More freaky nun horror to keep everyone away from churches. You send that thing back to Hell! Or else… it'll come for us all.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Chaves' The Nun II, direct from WB's YouTube:

1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun. The Nun II, also known as Nun 2, is directed by American filmmaker Michael Chaves, director of the two horror films The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Ian Goldberg & Richard Naing and Akela Cooper (M3GAN, Malignant), with a story by Cooper, based on characters created by James Wan & Gary Dauberman. The Safran Company's Peter Safran and Atomic Monster's James Wan produce, continuing their collaboration as filmmakers on all of the previous Conjuring films. Warner Bros will debut Chaves' The Nun II horror sequel in theaters nationwide starting on September 8th, 2023 later this year. First impression? Looking scary?