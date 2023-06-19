Take a Tour of the Very Pink Sets Built for Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Movie

"What is the pink, and how do the pinks interact…?" Dive in and discover the many shades of pink used to create this magical movie set. Architectural Digest has posted an extensive 7-minutes behind-the-scenes featurette for Barbie, Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated new movie opening in July this summer. Based on the beloved dolls for kids, the Barbie Dreamhouse set that some of the movie takes place in was built from scratch on sound stages in Hollywood. This video takes us on an extensive tour of Barbie's house and her friend's houses, discussing details and colors and everything with producer / actress Margot Robbie as well as director Greta Gerwig. I'm most fascinated to learn that Gerwig decided to ground this in the 1950s style, referencing the big musicals of the time, because that's when the toy was first invented. The main cast includes Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, and Hari Nef. This movie might just turn out amazing, I think. Enjoy the tour.

Here's the Pink Barbie Dreamhouse featurette for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, direct from AD's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie here, and the main official trailer here.

Barbie is an upcoming romantic comedy film based on the eponymous fashion doll line by Mattel and directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the screenplay with Noah Baumbach. It serves as the franchise's first live-action film adaptation after a number of computer-animated direct-to-video and streaming TV films before this one. This Barbie movie is directed by the Oscar-nominated American actress / filmmaker Greta Gerwig, director of the films Nights and Weekends, Lady Bird, and Little Women previously. The screenplay is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. It's produced by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, David Heyman, Ynon Kreiz, and Josey McNamara. Warner Bros will debut Gerwig's Barbie movie in theaters starting July 21st, 2023 this summer. First teaser here. How much fun does this look?!