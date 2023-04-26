Tantalizing First Look Teaser for 'Black Mirror' Sci-Fi Series Season 6

"It's all anyone can talk about!" It's back!! Netflix has revealed their first look teaser trailer for the latest season of the acclaimed sci-fi show Black Mirror, which one could very accurately describe as the Twilight Zone of these times. Creator Charlie Brooker is back again for the sixth season, writing and producing. They haven't announced how many episodes will be available, but they have confirmed the release will be in June 2023 and there's a full cast list as well. The footage in this teaser is the most revealing - there's plenty of peculiar glimpses. The Season 6 cast includes: Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, Zazie Beetz. In an interview, Brooker says he wants every single episode to feel different, and they're trying out super crazy concepts this time. The line at the end where he goes "what the F is this, how the F is this?!" makes me wonder if they're making it even more meta. Can't wait to watch.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Netflix's series "Black Mirror" Season 6, direct from YouTube:

"Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect… Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before." –Creator Charlie Brooker

"Expect the unexpected." The long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker's dark, satirical anthology series which reinvents itself with each new episode. This season of Black Mirror is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet. "Black Mirror" Season 6 is the latest set of episodes in this iconic science fiction series that first launched on Channel 4 in the UK in December of 2011. "I've always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can't be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself," writer, creator and executive producer Charlie Brooker states. This new series is produced by Broke & Bones - with all episodes written and created by the mastermind Charlie Brooker. Executive produced by Charlie Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones, and Bisha K. Ali. Netflix will release "Black Mirror" Season 6 for streaming on Netflix starting June 2023 this summer. Who's excited for this show to return?