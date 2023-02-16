Taron Egerton is Henk Rogers in Epic True Story 'Tetris' Movie Trailer

"This game isn't just addictive, it stays with you." Apple has revealed an absolutely amazing official trailer for a Tetris movie – yes, you read that right, a Tetris movie. But um, it's not a movie adapting the square-blocks-fitting-into-spaces classic video game, it's about a guy who brought the game to the world. "The game you couldn't put down, the story you couldn't make up." Taron Egerton stars in a new Apple Original Film inspired by the true story of how one man risked his life to outsmart the KGB in the 1980s and help turn Tetris into a worldwide sensation. The game was actually originally created by a Soviet software engineer named Alexey Pajitnov in 1984. After a battle for rights and a period of publication by Nintendo, the rights reverted to Pajitnov in 1996, who then co-founded the Tetris Company with Henk to manage the licensing. Taron Egerton stars as Henk Rogers, with a cast including Nikita Efremov, Sofia Lebedeva, Anthony Boyle, and Toby Jones. Egerton says the film is "more Social Network than the Lego Movie." This looks great!! I love all the fun pixelated touches in this, and the craziness of partying in Soviet Russia. Bring it on.

Here's the first official trailer for Jon S. Baird's movie Tetris, direct from Apple TV's YouTube:

Tetris: The Movie tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world's most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe. Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers TETRIS in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with the original inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the iconic video game to the masses. Based on a true story, Tetris is a Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes and a nail-biting race to the finish. Tetris, also known as Falling Blocks, is directed by Scottish filmmaker Jon S. Baird, director of the films Cass, Filth, and Stan & Ollie most recently. The screenplay is written by Noah Pink. It's produced by Matthew Vaughn, Gillian Berrie, Claudia Vaughn, Len Blavatnik, and Gregor Cameron. This one hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Apple will debut Jon S. Baird's Tetris movie streaming on Apple TV+ starting March 31st, 2023 coming soon. First impression? Who's down for this?