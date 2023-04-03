TRAILERS

Teaser Trailer for Action Sequel 'Extraction 2' with Chris Hemsworth

by
April 3, 2023

Extraction 2 Trailer

"Tyler. You were clinically dead nine months ago. But you fought your way back… You came back for this. Why??" Netflix has revealed an incredible new teaser trailer for their action sequel Extraction 2. The film is a direct follow-up to the Netflix action thriller Extraction from 2020. Stuntman turned filmmaker Sam Hargrave returns to direct the sequel, alongside producers Joe & Anthony Russo. And it looks like they're ramping up the action even more! Chris Hemsworth co-stars along with Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili. In the first one, Rake had to extract a boy safely from India. This time he must rescue the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. This is one hell of a teaser! Kicking things off with a 90-second long-take of a fight in the prison courtyard, ending with this epic helicopter showdown. Hell yes! Bring on Chris Hemsworth the Unkillable once again.

Here's the official teaser trailer for Sam Hargrave's Extraction 2, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Extraction 2 Teaser

You can rewatch the behind-the-scenes video for Hargrave's Extraction 2 here for the first look again.

Chris Hemsworth returns to star again as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film Exctraction (2020) with . After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. Extraction 2 is once again directed by the stuntman / filmmaker Sam Hargrave, a veteran stunt coordinator / stuntman who made his feature debut with the first movie, after directing a few other short films previously. The screenplay is again written by Joe Russo (one half of the Russo Brothers of the MCU); originally based on the graphic novel "Ciudad". Produced by Anthony Russo & Joe Russo for the production company AGBO. Netflix will debut Hargrave's Extraction 2 streaming on Netflix worldwide starting June 16th, 2023 this summer. Look good? Who's in?

