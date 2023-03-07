Teaser Trailer for Boots Riley's Series 'I'm A Virgo' About a Giant Man

"The world is not ready yet…" Amazon's Prime Video has revealed a first look teaser trailer for a new series titled I'm a Virgo, the latest creation from the ingeniously creative mind of Boots Riley. It's his follow-up to the wacky hit Sorry to Bother You, featuring another outlandish concept that might actually make for a compelling watch. "Even when you're thirteen feet tall, there's still some growing up to do." The series is about Cootie, a 13-foot tall young Black man in Oakland, California. His parents have kept him at home all these years, but when he finally goes out into the world he learns about all the good and bad sides of it. The title is a bit strange, but there's a line in this teaser that shows precisely where it's from. Jharrel Jerome stars as Cootie, with a cast including Brett Gray, Kara Young, Allius Barnes, Olivia Washington, and Mike Epps. This series is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month, hence why the trailer is out now just before. This looks damn good!! Clever commentary on our society, both the good & bad sides of it.

Here's the first teaser (+ promo art) for Boots Riley's series I'm A Virgo, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

I'm a Virgo is a fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie, a 13-ft tall young Black man in Oakland, California. To keep Cootie safe from a hostile world, his adoptive parents have hidden him from the world, never allowing him to leave their home. When Cootie finally ventures outside, he experiences the beauties and contradictions of society for the very first time. The series is a mythic examination of what happens when the oppressed finally rise up – and asks why we are so often asked to identify with the oppressors in our stories, rather than the true heroes we often overlook. I'm a Virgo is a series from American writer / musician / filmmaker Boots Riley, director of the film Sorry to Bother You previously. With additional writing by Tze Chun, Marcus Gardley, Michael R. Jackson, and Whitney White. Featuring episodes directed by Boots Riley. Executive produced by Adam Merims, Tze Chun, Michael Ellenberg, Jharrel Jerome, and Boots Riley. It's premiering at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival. Amazon will then debut the I'm a Virgo series streaming on Prime Video starting sometime later this summer - stay tuned for the date. First impression?