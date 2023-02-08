Teaser Trailer for Mysterious White House Thriller 'The Night Agent'

"This runs deeper than you realize, and farther than you can imagine." Netflix has revealed a first look teaser for an intriguing new spy thriller titled The Night Agent. It will be streaming on Netflix starting this March, based on the book of the same name by Matthew Quirk. A low-level FBI agent, Peter Sutherland, who works in the basement of the White House, watches a phone that never rings – until the night it does, propelling him into a conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office. "This is the story of the night it rings." How's that for an opening pitch? Meet the Night Agent this spring - starring Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland. The cast also has Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, D.B. Woodside, Enrique Murciano, Eve Harlow, Sarah Desjardins, Fola Evans-Akingbola, & Phoenix Raei. Well damn, this looks like it might kick ass? And the heavy mysteriousness of this trailer really got to me. I am hooked, gotta find out…

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Netflix's series The Night Agent, direct from YouTube:

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office. The Night Agent is a Netflix series created by showrunner and executive producer Shawn Ryan (The Shield, S.W.A.T.). With episodes directed by Seth Gordon (The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, Four Christmases, Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief, Baywatch) along with Guy Ferland, Ramaa Mosley, Adam Arkin, and Millicent Shelton. Writing by Corey Deshon and Seth Fisher, adapted from the book by Matthew Quirk. Executive produced by Seth Gordon, Marney Hochman, Julia Gunn, Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, Nicole Tossou, and David Beaubaire. Netflix will debut The Night Agent series streaming on Netflix starting March 23rd, 2023. Who wants to watch?