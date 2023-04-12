Teaser Trailer for 'The Continental' Hotel 'John Wick' Spin-Off Series

"Revenge will be suite. The bar will be raised." Are you ready to check in? NBC's Peacock has revealed the first look teaser trailer for another John Wick spin-off series, this one titled The Continental. There's also another movie in the works titled Ballerina, focusing on a female Wick - starring Ana de Armas. This action series is about the famous hotel (the one in Lower Manhattan in NYC), taking us back to the 1970s when it all began. The Continental: From the World of John Wick (the full title) tells the background story of how Winston Scott came to his position as proprietor of The Continental hotel in the 1970s and establishes it as a safe haven for assassins where no business may take place. It explores real-world events, including the Great Garbage Strike and the American Mafia's rise to economic power. Colin Woodell stars as Winston Scott (played by Ian McShane in the films), with a cast featuring Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, Ben Robson, and Peter Greene. It'll be streaming in September after the summer. In the meantime, go see John Wick 4 in theaters while you still can - it kicks serious ass.

Here's the teaser for Peacock's series The Continental: From the World of John Wick, on YouTube:

1970s New York - where it all began. The three-part event series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne. The Continental action series is developed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons; a spin-off from the John Wick franchise of action movies, originally created by Derek Kolstad, Chad Stahelski & David Leitch. With writing by Derek Kolstad, Chris Collins, Ken Kristensen, Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, Shawn Simmons.. Featuring episodes directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brändström. Executive produced by Basil Iwanyk, Albert Hughes, Derek Kolstad, Chad Stahelski, David Leitch, Coolidge & Coolidge. NBC's Peacock launches The Continental: From the World of John Wick streaming in September 2023 later this year. Who's excited for this? Look good?