Teaser Trailer for 'The Fist of the Condor' 80s Throwback Action Film

"He deserves his revenge." Check out this early teaser trailer for an indie action film from Chile titled The Fist of the Condor, which is premiering at the 2023 Rotterdam Film Festival - underway right now. This is the latest film from a Chilean indie director named Ernesto Díaz Espinoza, who is best known for his rad low budget action films including Kiltro, Mirageman, Mandrill (we reviewed this one back in 2009). This one also stars Marko Zaror, who also produced and has appeared in plenty of his films before. A group of martial artists from around the world search for a book that contains the ancient secrets of how to overcome the limits of the human body - tracking down one man known as El Guerrero. The cast also includes Gina Aguad, Eyal Meyer, Man Soo Yoon, Jose Manuel, & Fernanda Urrejola. This is clearly a throwback tribute to cheesy action films from the 80s & 90s, with a training montage in the mountains and epic fights on the beach. It actually does look pretty damn cool, and the fights do seem like they'll be thrilling to watch.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Ernesto Díaz Espinoza's The Fist of the Condor, from YouTube (via SA):

Description from IFFR: "Reliance on special effects is kept to a minimum, as Zaror and his co-stars are genuine practitioners of martial arts – and their well-placed fight scenes are stunning. Surrounding these spectacles is a colourful plot that self-consciously draws on Hong Kong classics and Chilean history and mythology, but also shows deep respect for the genre. Zaror plays twins, but sorting out good from evil, and knowing exactly who possesses the sacred book of their Master, will doubtless require several sequels. In the meantime, revel in the complicated ‘backstory’ flashes and the galvanising scenes of rigorous training. El puño del cóndor offers pure genre, but also pure cinema: physical, exciting, magical and intoxicating." The Fist of the Condor, also known as El Puño del Cóndor in Spanish, is both written and directed by Chilean filmmaker Ernesto Díaz Espinoza, director of various films including Kiltro, Mirageman, Mandrill, Se Venden, Redeemer, Santiago Violenta, and Fuerzas Especiales 2 previously. This recently premiered at the 2023 Rotterdam Film Festival. No release dates are set just yet - stay tuned for updates. Anyone interested?