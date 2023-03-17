Teaser Trailer for 'Wolves' - A Disturbing Crime Thriller from Canada

"We ask if anyone in the community has any information to please come forward." Black Mandala Films has revealed an official US trailer for a Canadian indie horror thriller titled Wolves, from filmmaker Danny Dunlop. Described as a "genre-bending murder mystery," this initally premiered at the 2022 Cinequest Film Festival, and also stopped by the Dances with Films, Atlanta Horror, Portland, and Windsor Film Festivals last year. A psychological horror movie inspired by true events. When a young social recluse stumbles onto a series of unsolved cold cases he finds himself pulled deeper into society's dark underside and must face his own demons to learn the truth. The indie thriller stars Mark Nocent, Jake Raymond, Allan Dobrescu, Hugh Wilson, and Rod Keith. There's not much to this first look teaser, just a very nice tease setting up the chilling tone and atmosphere of this film. Genre fans need to keep an eye out for it - watch out for more.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ two posters) for Danny Dunlop's Wolves, direct from YouTube:

Inspired by true events, Wolves is the story of a young unnamed social recluse who stumbles upon a series of local cold case mysteries involving animal mutilations and occult imagery. With no human connection in his life, he is drawn into the macabre nature of these crimes, which quickly turns into an obsession. Finding himself unable to sleep at night he begins visiting the crime scenes and researching the cases. He watches interviews with a local professor who believes these cases are the work of a budding serial killer who will soon turn to human victims. As the details unfold and he spirals deeper into the mystery, can he find the killer before it’s too late? Wolves is both written and directed by the Canadian cinematographer / filmmaker Danny Dunlop, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cinequest Film Festival last year. Black Mandala Films will debut Dunlop's Wolves in select US theaters coming soon in 2023. Stay tuned for the exact release date. Who's interested?