Temuera Morrison in Surfers Crime Thriller 'Sons of Summer' Trailer

"When you live to catch the next wave… it's easy to land in deep water." Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for an Australian surfers action thriller titled Sons of Summer, made by a producer / filmmaker named Clive Fleury. He hasn't directed anything in over a decade, mainly producing instead, but is back now to bring us this flick. It's dropping on VOD and in a few theaters later in late July - which should give you a hint as to how mediocre it is. In Sons of Summer, four surfing sons plan a tribute "surfari" to a small beach town for one of their fathers murdered three decades earlier. But some road trips are to die for… They end up in over-their-heads on a drug deal gone awry, confronting a local crime lord. Isabel Lucas stars, with Joe Davidson as Sean, Temuera Morrison, Christopher Pate, Steve Nation, Jonathan Weir, Alex Fleri, and Victoria Fleri. This looks like yet another exceptionally generic action thriller, with all the usual cliches of a drug dealer story and plenty of shots of surfing, because you gotta have them. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Clive Fleury's Sons of Summer, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

In the spirit of Point Break comes this dazzling thriller that mixes crime action & incredible surfing stunts. To mark the anniversary of his father's death, Sean takes his friends on a road trip to his surfer dad's favorite beach. But Sean's drug-dealing friend forces him to do one last favor – steal a heroin shipment from a local mobster – and the crime lord retaliates by kidnapping Sean's girlfriend in an attempt to get his drugs back. Can Sean get back to town in time to save both her life, and his own? Sons of Summer is directed by producer / filmmaker Clive Fleury, director of the films Play the Game, Fatal Past, and Big City Blues previously, plus lots of series including "The Bill" and "The Mysti Show". The screenplay is by Phillip Avalon and Greg Clayton. It's produced by Phillip Avalon and Tim Maddocks. Lionsgate will debut Fleury's Sons of Summer in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 28th, 2023 this summer. Who's in?