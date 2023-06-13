Ten Stories from Africa - 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' Disney+ Trailer

"We are headed to the big leagues!" Disney has revealed a trailer for a new animated anthology series, in the same vein as their Star Wars: Visions collections. Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire features ten stories from Africa that are aiming "to ignite the world." The selection of animated shorts follow a set of characters through a dystopian future, in some cases through time travel, other worlds and alien beings, all through the lens of African culture. This is cool. Featuring segments with the titles "Stardust," "Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer," "Hatima," "Enkai," "Moremi," "Surf Sangoma," "Mukudzei," "First Totem Problems," "Herderboy," and "You Give Me Heart". Animated by Triggerfish based in Cape Town. With the voices of Florence Kasumba, Kehinde Bankole, Pearl Thusi, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Sheila Munyiva, Stycie Waweru, Candice Modiselle, Lillian Dube, Clementine Mosimane, Mandisa Nduna, Tumi Morake, Sne Dladla, Tyson Ngubeni, Nasty C, Gigi Lamayne. Damn all of these look good! Another exciting mix of styles & storytelling.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Disney+'s anthology Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, on YouTube:

Featuring stories from creators hailing from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, Disney+'s Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire promises to take viewers on an unforgettable ride into Africa's future, presenting visions of the continent as never before seen. The action-packed animated anthology draws on the continent's rich and diverse histories and cultures to present 10 sci-fi and fantasy stories featuring bold and brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters. Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire is executive produced by filmmaker Peter Ramsey (co-director of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse), alongside Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston from Triggerfish, the lead studio on this series. Featuring creations by Shofela Coker, Tafadzwa Hove, Raymond Malinga, Terrence Maluleke, Spoek Mathambo, Tshepo Moche, Isaac Mogajane, Ng'endo Mukii, Terence Neale, Pious Nyenyewa, 'Panda' Sibaya, Ahmed Teilab, Lesego Vorster, and Malcolm Wope. Disney will debut all 10 shorts featured in Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire streaming on Disney+ starting July 5th, 2023 this summer. Who wants to watch?