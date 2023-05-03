Teresa Palmer in Official Trailer for Religious Cult Thriller 'The Clearing'

"You must be cleared of all your sins… Are you ready for your 'clearing'?" Hulu has unveiled the full-length trailer for an Australian streaming series called The Clearing, about a freaky cult stealing young kids. It's described as a "gripping psychological thriller about a religious cult wreaking human havoc." Available to watch on Hulu at the end of May. Set against a ticking clock, this "haunting" & "atmospheric" thriller pits a ruthless cult against a mother's love, revealing that our darkest secrets are the hardest ones to leave behind. This driven mother tries to prevent a cult from gathering more innocent children. It's an adaptation of the book In The Clearing by J.P. Pomare. Starring an impressive cast lead by Teresa Palmer, Miranda Otto, and Guy Pearce, with Julia Savage, Hazem Shammas, Mark Coles Smith, Kate Mulvany, Xavier Samuel, and Claudia Karvan. Looks like a chilling story with some unsettling undertones and imagery, especially with this blonde-haired cult having such a strong grip on these kids. Cults are always so heinous.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Hulu's series The Clearing, from Hulu's YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Hulu's The Clearing series right here, for the first look again.

A gripping psychological thriller about a religious cult wreaking human havoc, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare. A woman is forced to face the demons of her past in order to prevent a cult from gathering innocent children in the future. The Clearing is a series co-created by Elise McCredie (director of the film Strange Fits of Passion, writer on "Nowhere Boys", "Sunshine", "Stateless", "Jack Irish") and Matt Cameron (producer on "Sunshine", "Jack Irish"). With episodes written by Elise McCredie, Matt Cameron, and Osamah Sami. Adapted from the novel titled In The Clearing written by J.P. Pomare. Featuring episodes directed by Jeffrey Walker and Gracie Otto. It's executive produced by Richard Finlayson, Elizabeth Bradley, Jeffrey Walker, Jude Troy, Elise McCredie & Matt Cameron. Hulu will debut The Clearing series streaming on Hulu starting May 24th, 2023 coming soon. Look any good? Intrigued?