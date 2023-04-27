The Boys Are Back: 'Buddy Games: Spring Awakening' Sequel Trailer

"Let us play!!" Paramount Movies has revealed a funny trailer for Buddy Games: Spring Awakening, a surprise sequel to Josh Duhamel's bro comedy Buddy Games from 2019. The gang go back to where it all began - Spring Break! After the death of one of their own, Bobfather and the boys steal the urn and go on a trip to commemorate his life at the place where the Buddy Games began, but everything goes wrong when they find themselves in the middle of a spring break party they're a bit too old for now. The wild and crazy comedy stars the old crew Dan Bakkedahl, Kevin Dillon, Josh Duhamel, and Nick Swardson, plus James Roday Rodriguez, Lochlyn Munro, Ginnifer Goodwin and Jensen Ackles. I can appreciate the premise this time which seems to be: what if this isn't fun anymore, why are these people doing this?! Ha. The rest of it looks suitably ridiculous, and all the drugs & drinking is nothing new for buddy comedies.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Josh Duhamel's Buddy Games: Spring Awakening, from YouTube:

Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), Kevin Dillon (Entourage), Josh Duhamel (Transformers Franchise), James Roday Rodriguez (Psych), and Nick Swardson (Grandma's Boy) reunite for the hilariously outrageous sequel to the hit comedy! Faced with their biggest challenge yet, the gang sets out to honor a lost friend only to find themselves in the middle of where it all began – Spring Break – where they learn their old school ways of partying hardly compete with today's generation. Buddy Games: Spring Awakening is once again directed by American actor Josh Duhamel, director of the first Buddy Games, as well as one episode of the "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" series previously. The screenplay is written by Gabe McKinley and Rachael Thoele. Paramount will debut Duhamel's Buddy Games 2 in select US theaters on May 19th, 2023, then on VOD / digital starting June 2nd, 2023 coming soon this summer season. Who's excited for this? Anyone?