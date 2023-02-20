The Daniels & Charlotte Wells Winners of 2023 Directors Guild Awards

This past weekend, the winners of the 75th Annual DGA Awards were announced in Los Angeles. We're down to the last few weeks of the 2022 awards season, with the Oscars airing soon in early March. This year, the multiverse masterpiece Everything Everywhere All at Once co-directors Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert won the top DGA prize, along with Aftersun director Charlotte Wells winning for Best First Feature. There are the two films that everyone has been talking about all year - very deserving wins. This is only the third time in DGA history a pair has won the main award together. In addition, Sara Dosa won the Documentary prize for her outstanding film Fire of Love (watch the trailer). The Directors Guild Awards are one of the premiere prizes in Hollywood, honoring "Outstanding Directorial Achievement" in multiple categories including TV and commercials. Congrats to all of the great films and series nominated this year.

The winners of the Directors Guild of America Outstanding Directorial Achievement Awards for 2022 were announced on Saturday, February 18th, during the 75th Annual DGA Awards Dinner at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. You can check out the full list of this year big's winners, which also includes other honors for directing for TV series and commercials, via the official DGA website. Congrats to Dan & Dan.

For the 75th annual DGA Awards honoring films from 2022, Everything Everywhere All at Once's director duo "The Daniels" (Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert) won over fellow filmmaker nominees: Todd Field for Tar, Joseph Kosinski for Top Gun: Maverick, Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, and Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans. Another solid set of nominees, but strangely no woman at all - they could've nominated Gina Prince-Bythewood for The Woman King or Maria Schrader for She Said. As for the Best First-Time Feature, Aftersun's Charlotte Wells won over fellow nominees: Alice Diop for Saint Omer, Audrey Diwan for Happening, John Patton Ford for Emily the Criminal, and the Croatian director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović for Murina (wonderful film that I encourage everyone to see). All ten of the nominated films are worth seeing if you haven't watched them yet. Congrats to all of the nominees and honorees from 2022. Up next, the Academy Awards are on March 12th finishing the 2022 awards season.

Also this year: Robert Fishman was given the Lifetime Achievement Award in TV, and Mark Hansson was given the Frank Capra Achievement Award for an Assistant Director or Unit Production Manager in recognition of career achievement in the industry. The previous winners of the Directors Guild Award prize include: Alfonso Cuarón for Roma (2018), Sam Mendes for 1917 (2019), Chloe Zhao for Nomadland (2020), + Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog (2021). The annual DGA Awards have been given out since 1948.