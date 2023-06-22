The GameStop $$ Movie: 'Dumb Money' Trailer with Dano & Davidson

"If he's in, I'm in." Sony has revealed the first trailer for a movie called Dumb Money, the big Hollywood fictional take on the infamous GameStop Wall Street story from a few years ago. There have already been tons of doc films made about this story (see: HBO's Gaming Wall Street, Netflix's Eat the Rich) but now we get Hollywood's take on it, from the same director of I Tonya, Cruella, "Pam & Tommy". "You can’t make this $hit up. Get invested in the insane true story that shocked the world." The film follows the Wall Street chaos after GameStop's stock skyrocketed due to Reddit. Paul Dano stars as the "regular guy" who stars it all, named Keith Gill. The main cast includes Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, and Seth Rogen. This looks like good fun, but it also looks kinda vacuous, like all the Wall Street bros in it. And they don't know how to market it other than The Wolf of Wall Street all over again. "There's no hope for the little guy…" Or is there?

Here's the official red band trailer for Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money, direct from Sony's YouTube:

Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall videogame store) into the world’s hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down. Dumb Money is directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker Craig Gillespie, director of the movies Mr. Woodcock, Lars and the Real Girl, Fright Night, Million Dollar Arm, The Finest Hours, I Tonya, and Cruella, plus the "Pam & Tommy" series most recently. The screenplay is written by Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo, based on the book "The Antisocial Network" by Ben Mezrich. Produced by Craig Gillespie, Aaron Ryder, and Teddy Schwarzman. Sony debuts Dumb Money in theaters nationwide starting September 22nd, 2023 this year.