'The Hangover' for Kids - Disney+ Comedy 'The Slumber Party' Trailer

"Tonight - be your most authentic selves, void of inhibitions." Disney has revealed an official trailer for a comedy called The Slumber Party, coming to both Disney Channel and Disney+ later in July. Based on the book "The Sleepover" by Jen Malone, this is pretty much the exact concept from The Hangover - but for kids. Follow the hilarious consequences of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism that went wrong as Megan, Page and Veronica, wake up with no memories of the night before. "This is a party you won’t want to forget." They must retrace their steps to find missing birthday girl and explain why there's a flock of baby ducks in the bathtub, what happened to Megan's eyebrow, and everything else that's gone awry. This comedy made for kids stars Darby Camp, Emmy Liu-Wang, Valentina Herrera, Alex Cooper Cohen, Dallas Liu, Ramon Rodriguez Caroline Valencia, and Tituss Burgess as the hypnotist. This looks like something that every kid will laugh and laugh and laugh at. Even if it is derivative, it does kinda look fun I must admit.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Veronica Rodriguez's The Slumber Party, direct from YouTube:

The Slumber Party depicts the hilarious aftermath of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism gone wrong as best friends Megan (Darby Camp) and Paige (Emmy Liu-Wang), with soon-to-be step-sister Veronica (Alex Cooper Cohen), wake up with absolutely no memory of the night before. Now they must retrace their steps to find missing birthday girl Anna Maria (Valentina Herrera)… and explain why there's a flock of baby ducks in the bathtub, what happened to Megan's now missing left eyebrow, and why she's wearing the unattainable hottie Jake Ramirez's (Ramon Rodriguez) signature black hoodie. The Slumber Party is directed by Mexican-American producer / filmmaker Veronica Rodriguez, directing her second feature after the TV movie Let's Get Merried previously, plus plenty of short films and TV work. The screenplay is written by Eydie Faye (The J Team). Based on the book "The Sleepover" by Jen Malone. Produced by Tony Hernandez and Matthew Spiegel. Disney will debut Rodriguez's The Slumber Party streaming on Disney+ (and on the Disney Channel) starting on July 28th, 2023 coming soon this summer. Who wants to watch?