'The Integrity of Joseph Chambers' Trailer with Jeffrey Dean Morgan

"My wife didn't even want me to come out here… Seems like the whole word's falling apart." Gravitas Ventures has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled The Integrity of Joseph Chambers, the latest from the director of the highly rated The Killing of Two Lovers. This premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, and also stopped by the Champs-Élysées, Melbourne, Nashville, Newport Beach, Denver, and Montclair Film Festivals last year. A family man, hoping to prove his survivalist capabilities and manliness to his family, decides to irresponsibly head off into the woods and go deer hunting by himself. His boredom is short-lived, however, when in the blink of an eye, Joe undergoes a traumatic experience.. Starring Clayne Crawford, Jordana Brewster, Michael Raymond-James, & Jeffrey Dean Morgan. This film looks like it a compelling thriller with some psychological elements that push it deeper into the mind of this man.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Robert Machoian's The Integrity of Joseph Chambers, from YouTube:

Insurance salesman and family man Joseph Chambers wants to acquire the skills to be able to take care of his family in case of an apocalypse. He decides to go deer hunting by himself for the first time ever, despite his wife's objections. Setting out into the mountains with a borrowed rifle, Joe roams the woods aimlessly in his search for deer. His boredom is short-lived, however, when in the blink of an eye, Joe undergoes a traumatic experience. What starts as an experiment to prove himself as a capable father and husband turns into a nightmare as Joe finds himself faced with a terrible choice that he must make. The Integrity of Joseph Chambers is both written and directed by American writer / filmmaker Robert Machoian, director of the films Forty Years from Yesterday, God Bless the Child, When She Runs, The Killing of Two Lovers previously, as well as numerous other shorts. This initially premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year. Gravitas will debut the film in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 17th, 2023. Anyone?