The Late Tom Sizemore in Trailer for 'The Haunting of Hell Hole Mine'

"They're not driving me out of my own mine!" Film Hub has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film titled The Haunting of Hell Hole Mine, arriving to watch later in May. This one is being released direct-to-VOD for anyone interested. It's one of the final roles from actor Tom Sizemore, who passed away earlier this year (he has many, many other projects listed on his IMDb that are still in post-production). To rescue his niece from insanity, Luke must confront the dark spirit trapped in their ancestral gold mine. The late Tom Sizemore and Tom Lister Jr. star alongside the Oscar nominee Sally Kirkland in the highly anticipated release of this thrilling supernatural western. Rudy Youngblood, May Myot Noe, and David Fennoy also co-star in this unique genre mash-up in the tradition of Cabin in the Woods and Get Out. This looks absolutely awful, but hey maybe some folks will have fun with it. Not much else worth watching here.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Collett's The Haunting of Hell Hole Mine, from YouTube:

Inside a long-abandoned gold mine lurks the Shakani, a supernatural being conjured by the Shanowah tribe ages ago to defeat their enemies. Not only ferocious and fast, but can appear as anyone and get inside your mind. Luke’s ancestors trapped it in the mine but each has also gone crazy. Now Luke’s niece Poni, has come down with “the family curse.” But Luke believes with the proper medical treatment she can be healed if only he can get the money to pay for it. So with a couple friends he tries his luck at the gold mine but gradually realizes he must defeat the Shakani and end the family curse. The Haunting of Hell Hole Mine is directed by the American producer / actor / filmmaker Paul Collett, director of the movies Technicolour Llama and American Jihadist previously. Co-directed by Tammy Massa. The screenplay is written by Paul Collett and Robbie Trujillo. Executive produced by Dante Del Mare. Film Hub will debut The Haunting of Hell Hole Mine direct-to-VOD / digital starting on May 18th, 2023 coming up soon. Anyone?