The Ninja Turtles Spoof 'Barbie' in Funny New 'Mutant Mayhem' Spot

"Do these people work? How can thy afford all of this?" Paramount has released a very fun new TV spot for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem that riffs on the new Barbie movie opening this week. The spot is called "Our Dream House is a Sewer" (😂😂) and includes plastic toy versions of the four Turtles looking up from their sewer home at the pink Barbie Dream House and their "perfect" lives. They got this joke just right. Especially animating it in stop-motion with the toys. After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through their heroic acts. It's produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver for Nickelodeon Animation. The TMNT voice cast includes Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, with Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph. Still looking forward to this movie! Got a good feeling it's going to rock - almost time to enjoy it.

Here's the "Dream House" spot for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, on YouTube:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil (voiced by Ayo Edebiri) helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is directed by animation filmmaker Jeff Rowe (co-director on The Mitchells vs the Machines previously, staff writer on "Disenchantment") and co-directed by Kyle Spears (director on "Amphibia" series, a writer on "We Bare Bears", storyboard artist). The screenplay is written by Brendan O'Brien. It's produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver. Animated by Nickelodeon Animation Studios. Based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Characters Created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman. Paramount will debut Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in theaters nationwide starting August 2nd, 2023 this summer. Who's in?