'The Storms of Jeremy Thomas' Movie Producer Road Trip Doc Trailer

"I look at the man in the car besides me – who is he?" Cohen Media has revealed an official US trailer for a cinema nerd documentary titled The Storms of Jeremy Thomas, one of the other recent projects from Irish cinephile filmmaker Mark Cousins. This first premiered in 2021 at the Cannes Film Festival, mainly because it's about going to Cannes, but it also played at the London and Vienna Film Fests as well. An off-beat grand tour that will take in landmarks and many people connected to the producer's life and films as they drive across France to the iconic festival. For decades, legendary film producer Jeremy Thomas has driven from England to the Cannes Film Festival - usually taking five days to get there. For this journey, he's joined by acclaimed filmmaker Mark Cousins who recaps his life. Illustrated with a dazzling range of film clips and rich in insights about creativity / survival, The Storms of Jeremy Thomas is a road movie portrait of France, a film school, and–in the era of streaming & corporatization–a passionate call to arms for movies that get to the heart of life. This looks quite good! I want to hear all of his stories about films and festivals.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Cousins' doc The Storms of Jeremy Thomas, on YouTube:

On their intimate, visual five-day road movie through rural France, movie producer Jeremy Thomas & filmmaker Mark Cousins remember some of the most acclaimed and controversial films ever made: The Last Emperor, which won nine Oscars for Thomas when he was still in his 30s, including Best Picture; David Cronenberg's Crash and its Cannes scandal; the masterpiece of sexual obsession, Bad Timing. Thomas then introduces us to his remarkable world of movie stars–Marlon Brando, Jack Nicholson, David Bowie–and daring international cinema, influenced by punk and counter-culture. The journey is intercut with acclaimed actors Tilda Swinton and Debra Winger, who give exclusive insights into the man and his work. The Storms of Jeremy Thomas is directed by Irish cinephile filmmaker Mark Cousins, director of many cinema doc films previously including The Eyes of Orson Welles, Women Make Film, The Film That Buys the Cinema, A Story of Children and Film, and The Story of Film: A New Generation previously, plus the original The Story of Film: An Odyssey (2011) series. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Cohen Media Group will release the doc a bit later in 2023. For more info, visit their official site.