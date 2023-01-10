The True Story of Pamela Anderson in 'Pamela, a love story' Doc Trailer

"I had to make a career out of the pieces left…" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary film titled Pamela, a love story, the latest biopic doc offering from the streaming service. Almost every last famous person, good and bad, has been profiled in a documentary recently. "Pamela Anderson defined a decade. Now she will define herself." In her own words, through personal videos and many diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal. An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of her life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother. This film is directed by the filmmaker behind last year's excellent Good Night Oppy as well as the underrated Assassins. He's a superbly talented filmmaker! Which makes me actually want to watch it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan White's doc Pamela: A Love Story, direct from YouTube:

An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson's life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother. "I was very hesitant, but looking back, I feel empowered," Pamela explained about making this. "And I hope that [my story] inspires people to have a great fucking time and not worry so much." Pamela, a love story (also written as Pamela: A Love Story) is directed by award-winning doc filmmaker Ryan White, director of the other docs Pelada, Good Ol' Freda, The Case Against 8, Serena, Ask Dr. Ruth, Assassins, and last year's Good Night Oppy previously, plus a few other TV projects. Produced by Jessica Hargrave, Brandon Thomas Lee, Julia Nottingham, and Ryan White. Netflix releases Pamela: A Love Story streaming on Netflix starting January 31st, 2023 this month. Look good?