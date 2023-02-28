Thomas Haden Church is Searching for UFOs in 'Acidman' Film Trailer

"He thinks very highly of himself." Brainstorm Media has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Acidman, the latest from filmmaker Alex Lehmann - who also debuted another film, Meet Cute, last year. This film premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and is finally available an enitre year later. Maggie tracks down her estranged father Lloyd, now living in the Oregon wilderness obsessed with UFOs; together they attempt to make first contact. It stars Thomas Haden Church and Dianna Agron, with Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris and a doggie. This seems a like a rather sweet story about how the UFO nut dude isn't actually that crazy and might actually have some nice life lessons to offer us. Looks like a good indie! Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Lehmann's Acidman, direct from Brainstorm's YouTube:

Maggie (Dianna Agron) tracks down her estranged father Lloyd (Thomas Haden Church), now living in the Oregon wilderness obsessed with UFOs; together they attempt to make first contact and reconnect in their own way. Acidman is directed by indie writer / filmmaker Alex Lehmann, director of the indie films Blue Jay, Paddleton, and last year's Meet Cute previously, as well as the documentary film Asperger's Are Us. The screenplay is written by Alex Lehmann and Chris Dowling. It's produced by Liz Cardenas, Alex Lehmann, Dianna Agron, and Christian Agypt. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Woodstock and Naples Film Festivals. Brainstorm will debut Lehmann's Acidman in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 31st, 2023 coming soon this spring. Is anyone interested?