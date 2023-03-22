Thomas Jane & John Malkovich in Action Thriller 'One Ranger' Trailer

"You're in the UK now - protocol is everything." Lionsgate has revealed the action-packed official trailer for an international crime thriller titled One Ranger, the latest from action filmmaker Jesse V. Johnson (of Triple Threat, Avengement, The Mercenary, Debt Collectors, Hell Hath No Fury, White Elephant). This one is set to open in May, yet another of these action dime-a-dozen films they're churning out left and right. The film follows a Texas Ranger as he is recruited by British Intelligence to track down a dangerous terrorist and stop him from attacking London. He must help them bring the outlaw to justice — dead or alive. The film stars John Malkovich as one of the Brits, with Thomas Jane as the Texas Ranger, plus Dominique Tipper, Dean Jagger, Jess Liaudin, Rachel Wilde, Nick Moran, and Patrick Bergin. Oh damn this looks totally nuts, in good ways & bad, especially with that mustache Thomas Jane has and his thick accent.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jesse V. Johnson's One Ranger, direct from YouTube:

British Intelligence meets Texas Justice in this white-knuckle action-thriller. A gunslinging Texas ranger (Thomas Jane) tracks a bank robber (Dean Jagger) across the desert—only to learn he's an international terrorist set on detonating a bomb in the heart of London. When the his partner is killed, he is drawn into partnership with a British intelligence agent (Dominique Tipper) along with her boss (John Malkovich) to bring the outlaw to justice — dead or alive. One Ranger is both written and directed by action filmmaker Jesse V. Johnson, a former stuntman now directing films including The Honorable, Pit Fighter, The Last Sentinel, The Fifth Commandment, The Butcher, The Package, The Beautiful Ones, Savage Dog, Accident Man, The Debt Collector, Triple Threat, Avengement, The Mercenary, Debt Collectors, Hell Hath No Fury, and White Elephant most recently. Produced by Bernie Gewissler and Corey Large. Lionsgate will debut One Ranger in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 5th, 2023 coming soon. Who's interested in this one?