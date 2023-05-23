Three Badass Ladies Action Thriller 'Sheroes' Trailer Set in Thailand

"She's crazy!" Paramount has revealed an official trailer for Sheroes, an action thriller comedy arriving in theaters and on VOD to watch this June. This is one of these pretend "female empowerment" movies that is actually written and directed by a man, who has never directed a movie before (only produced them), which does not bode well. When four thick-as-thieves friends arrive in Thailand for a hedonistic adventure, they quickly find themselves in over their heads when one of them gets kidnapped by a notorious drug lord. As they fight to stay alive and protect one another, they employ a unique set of skills in a heart-pumping battle for survival. The movie stars Sasha Luss, Wallis Day, and Isabelle Fuhrman as three main ladies, plus Jack Kesy, Joseph Angelo, and Skai Jackson. Plus an unnamed Thai cast. So they stole that line from Taken and they're not ashamed about it? This looks so annoyingly dumb, and not even entertaining either.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jordan Gertner's Sheroes, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan: First Kill), Sasha Luss (Anna), Wallis Day (Batwoman), and Skai Jackson (Bunk'd) star in the ultimate adrenaline-fueled thrill ride from a producer of Spring Breakers. When four thick-as-thieves friends arrive in Thailand for a hedonistic adventure, they quickly find themselves in over their heads when one of them is kidnapped by a notorious drug lord. As they fight to stay alive and protect each other, they'll employ their unique set of skills and unleash their fierce loyalty in a heart-pumping battle for survival. Sheroes is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Jordan Gertner, making his feature directorial debut after producing many indie films previously. Produced by Scott Clayton, Tara L. Craig, Jordan Gertner, and Wych Kaosayananda. Paramount Movies will debut Gertner's Sheroes in select US theater + VOD starting starting June 23rd, 2023 coming soon this summer. Anyone want to watch?