Thrilling First Trailer for Sci-Fi Series 'Invasion' Season 2 - Aliens Attack

"The aliens adapted. Humanity will too." Apple TV has revealed the first look official trailer for Season 2 of their epic sci-fi alien invasion series titled simply Invasion, from TV creators Simon Kinberg and David Weil. We posted the trailers for the first season back in 2021, and considering sci-fi always has a home on FS, we're happy to share this new trailer as well. The series is inspired by the classic "War of the Worlds". The action-packed second season of Invasion picks up just months later (after the ending of Season 1) with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans. The trailer gives a suspenseful sneak peek into the new season, as aliens and destruction abound, answers are relentlessly pursued and the fight for humanity's survival continues. With Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland, and Tara Moayedi. Joining season two: Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor, and Naian González Norvind. Wow this looks spectacular! Also noticed a few fun Independence Day and District 9 references. Looks like it's worth a watch! Fire it up.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Kinberg & Weil's series Invasion - Season 2, direct from YouTube:

You can watch Season 1's official trailer for Kinberg & Weil's Invasion right here, to see what came before.

From Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil, Invasion is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. Following multiple storylines across different continents, Invasion takes a global look at how one alien invasion would affect us all. Invasion is a series created by and written by Simon Kinberg (director of X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The 355 / producer / writer on many X-Men movies) and David Weil (creator of "Hunters" / director of a few "Solos" episodes). The writers and directors for Season 2 have not been announced yet. Executive produced by Boat Rocker. In addition to series creators Simon Kinberg & David Weil, Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Andrew Baldwin and Katie O'Connell Marsh serve as executive producers. Inspired by H.G. Wells' classic novel "War of the Worlds" first published in 1898. Apple will debut the first episode of Season 2 of Kinberg & Weil's Invasion starting on August 23rd, 2023, followed by new episodes releasing weekly. Looking good so far?