Thrilling Full Trailer for Niki Caro's 'The Mother' with Jennifer Lopez

"They're using her to get to me." "I'm a killer… but I'm also a mother. And I will die protecting her." Well okay then. Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for the action thriller film The Mother which will be streaming starting in early May. This was originally teased during Netflix's Tudum event last year, showing off some of JLo's deadly look. From Mulan director Niki Caro, The Mother is about a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years ago, while also on the run from dangerous men. Of course, always on the run… Why do so many hitman films all look the same? This stars Jennifer Lopez as "The Mother", with Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal. It seems this won't play in theaters at all, which is odd for an action movie, but once you watch this trailer you'll know why. It looks especially generic and bland, even with intense action.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Niki Caro's The Mother, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch last year's teaser for Niki Caro's The Mother right here to view the first look again.

While fleeing from dangerous assailants, an ex-assassin (Jennifer Lopez) comes out of hiding to protect the estranged daughter that she left earlier in her life. The Mother is directed by talented New Zealand filmmaker Niki Caro, director of the films Memory & Desire, Whale Rider, North Country, A Heavenly Vintage, McFarland USA, The Zookeeper's Wife, and Disney's Mulan previously. The screenplay is written by Misha Green, Andrea Berloff, Peter Craig; from a story by Misha Green. Produced by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Roy Lee, Marc Evans, Miri Yoon, and Misha Green. It was filmed partially on Grand Canary Island in early 2022, and the rest in Vancouver. With cinematography by Ben Seresin. Netflix will debut Caro's The Mother streaming on Netflix (and maybe in theaters but nothing is set yet) starting on May 12th, 2023 at the beginning of the summer movie season. Who wants to watch this?