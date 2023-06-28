Thrilling Trailer for 'The Dive' - She's Trapped Underwater While Diving

"You have to go to the surface and call for help!" RLJE Films has revealed the trailer for an underwater survival thriller titled The Dive, from German filmmaker Maximilian Erlenwein. This is actually a remake of a Scandinavian film called Breaking Surface, which has the same plot except in Norway. In this new one, two sisters go diving at a beautiful, remote location. One is struck by a rock underwater from a landslide, leaving her trapped 28 meters below. With dangerously low levels of oxygen and cold temperatures at these depths, it is up to her sister to save her – Drew must make life-and-death decisions with no outside help in sight… The thriller stars Sophie Lowe as Drew and Louisa Krause as May – the one trapped. This looks super scary! Especially for anyone afraid of deep water. This trailer plays like 127 Hours, but underwater. If you're already nervous of SCUBA diving, this will make you never ever want to try it. Take a deep breath…

Here's the two official trailers (+ quad poster) for Maximilian Erlenwein's The Dive, direct from YouTube:

A deep-sea diving trip at one of the world's most remote spots becomes a fight for survival for sisters Drew (Sophie Lowe) and May (Louisa Krause) when a catastrophic landslide sends rocks tumbling into the sea. After being struck by the rockfall, May now lies 28 meters below the surface, trapped by debris and unable to move. With dangerously low levels of oxygen, it is up to Drew to fight for her sister’s life. She must put her own life in jeopardy and risk paying the ultimate sacrifice. But with no help in sight, time is quickly running out… The Dive is directed by German filmmaker Maximilian Erlenwein, director of the films Gravity and Stereo previously, and the 2019 "Skylines" TV series most recently. The screenplay is written by Maximilian Erlenwein and Joachim Hedén, based on Hedén's previous Scandinavian film Breaking Surface (2020). Produced by Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo. RLJE Films will debut Erlenwein's The Dive in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 25th, 2023 late this summer. Who wants to watch this film?