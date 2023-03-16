Throwback Samurai Western 'Once Upon a Time in Ukraine' US Trailer

"He has something that is not his to have. I want to take it back." Goldwyn Films has revealed an official US trailer for an indie action western from Ukraine titled Once Upon a Time in Ukraine, their local riff on Once Upon a Time in the West. This actually opened in Ukraine back in 2020 (with an alternate title The Inglorious Serfs), and never played outside of the country before this year. With the war going on there's more interest in Ukraine so they're finally giving it a chance to screen in the US, and it actually looks like some good B-movie fun. "What if Taras Shevchenko put down his pen and took a samurai sword into his hands?" A Ukrainian serf named Taras teams up with the samurai Akayo to get revenge for Akayo’s master and to free his beloved Maria from a slave master. Roman Lutskyi stars with Kateryna Sliusar, Gen Seto, Yakov Tkachenko, Andriy Malynovych, Andriy Borys, and Li Berlinskaya. This is certainly another homage, with connections to so many other genre films, but it seems like it'll be quite entertaining.

Official US trailer (+ poster) for Roman Perfilyev's Once Upon a Time in Ukraine, direct from YouTube:

Akayo samurai enters the territory of Ukraine, seeking revenge on the Japanese Harimoto--a buyer of slaves from a Ukrainian master. On his way, Akayo meets the serf Taras, who is also guided by personal revenge and wants to organize the release of his beloved. Once Upon a Time in Ukraine, formerly known as Безславні кріпаки, is both written and directed by Ukrainian indie filmmaker Roman Perfilyev, director of the film Lysa Hora previously, plus a few other shorts. It's produced by Dmitriy Minzyanov and Yuriy Minzyanov. This originally opened in Ukraine in late 2020, and it didn't play at any festivals or elsewhere outside of the country. Goldwyn Films will finally release Perfilyev's Once Upon a Time in Ukraine in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 14th, 2023 this spring. For info, visit their official site. Looking good?