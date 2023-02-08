Tim Roth & Jordan Oosterhof in LGBTQ Boxer Drama 'Punch' Trailer

"I keep the world at a distance." Dark Star Pictures has unveiled the US trailer for a New Zealand indie sports film titled Punch, a boxing drama from filmmaker Welby Ings. This premiered at a few festivals last year, and is arriving in the US on VOD and in theaters in March. Jordan Oosterhof stars as Jim, a young boxer preparing for his first professional fight. He begins to rethink his life and his sexuality after tangling with Whetu, a gay Maori boy who spends his days in an old shack down by the beach. The two are forced to navigate isolation, homophobia, and the brutality of small-town life. As Jim discovers what it means to be gay, he realizes how little strength is connected to heroism. The cast includes Tim Roth, Conan Hayes, Abigail Laurent, and Sage Klein. The film seems solid, an emotionally potent story about a young boxer.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Welby Ings' Punch, direct from Dark Star's YouTube:

Jim is a promising teenage boxer, training under the watch of his demanding and alcoholic father. When Jim develops a relationship with a male classmate, the two are forced to navigate isolation, homophobia, and the brutality of small-town life. As he discovers what it means to be gay, he realizes how little strength has to do with heroism. Punch is both written and directed by New Zealand academic / filmmaker Welby Ings, making his feature directorial debut after numerous other short films previously. This first premiered at the 2022 New Zealand Film Festival last year, and also played at Tallinn Black Nights (PÖFF). Dark Star Pics will debut Welby Ings' Punch in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 10th, 2023 coming soon.