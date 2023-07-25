Time-Altering Sci-Fi Thriller '57 Seconds' Trailer with Morgan Freeman

"This is not about your sister, this is about power." Highland Film Group has revealed an official trailer for an intriguing indie sci-fi thriller film titled 57 Seconds, from a filmmaker named Rusty Cundieff. He has mostly done lots of TV work, and some strange genre films, but this is one of his first major feature films in years. Here's the logline pitch: When a tech blogger lands an interview with a tech guru and stops an attack on him, he finds a mysterious ring that takes him back 57 seconds into the past. The ring gimmick is a bit cheesy, and the script is a time travel concept to explore the idea of "going back and redoing things" until you get them right. Which seems to a big way for him to learn some lessons in this, along with realizing 57 seconds is not a long time… Josh Hutcherson co-stars with Morgan Freeman, Greg Germann, Lovie Simone, Bevin Bru, Sammi Rotibi, Marcus Brown. That other plot about stopping this pill baron is oddly shoehorned in, but I guess it's a hot topic nowadays. It's heading to VOD right away, not a great sign.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rusty Cundieff's 57 Seconds, direct from YouTube:

Josh Hutcherson and Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman star in this heart-racing action thriller. When a tech blogger discovers a time-altering device, he unleashes its power to rewrite the past and seek revenge against the ruthless corporate empire that destroyed his family. But these actions soon trigger a terrifying chain of events, propelling him into a pulse-pounding battle for survival where every second counts. 57 Seconds is directed by American writer / filmmaker Rusty Cundieff, director of the films Fear of a Black Hat, Tales from the Hood, White Water, and American Nightmares previously, along with lots of TV work including series "Chappelle's Show", "Black Jesus", "Creepshow", "Tales from the Hood" and many others. The screenplay is by Macon Blair and Rusty Cundieff, from a story by E.C. Tubb. Highland Group releases 57 Seconds in select US theaters + on VOD starting on September 29th, 2023 this fall. Curious?