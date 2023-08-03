Time to Get Wild! A24's Trailer for Larry Charles' 'Dicks: The Musical'

"Life's a handjob, and I only play to win!" A24 has revealed the first ludicrous trailer for the crazy, wacky, weird, glorious new comedy special called Dicks: The Musical, directed by the iconic comedy filmmaker Larry Charles (known for Borat, Religulous, Bruno, The Dictator, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"). This was just announced as a premiere at the upcoming 2023 Toronto Film Festival playing in Midnight Madness. A pair of business rivals discover that they're identical twins and decide to swap places in an attempt to trick their divorced parents to get back together. It was once known as F***ing Identical Twins before they changed the title to this. The musical comedy stars Megan Mullally, Megan Thee Stallion, Bowen Yang, and Nathan Lane - and introducing Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp, who co-star and co-wrote the script. The looks totally bonkers! Sewer boys? WTF? And then there's Megan Thee Stallion as a lady boss dropping her own new songs. This is either going to be a mega disaster or mega brilliant smash hit! We'll find out this fall.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Larry Charles' Dicks: The Musical, direct from YouTube:

Two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (Seinfeld, Borat) also starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God. Dicks: The Musical, formerly known as F***ing Identical Twins, is directed by comedian / writer / filmmaker Larry Charles, director of the films Borat, Religulous, Bruno, The Dictator, and Army of One previously, as well as TV work including many episodes of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy" most recently. The screenplay is written by Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp. It's produced by Kori Adelson, Peter Chernin, Jeffrey Pinto-Lobo, Jenno Topping. This is premiering at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival coming soon. A24 will debut Charles' Dicks: The Musical in select US theaters starting on September 29th, 2023 this fall. Anyone interested?