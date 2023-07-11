Timothée Chalamet is Willy Wonka in First Trailer for 'Wonka' Musical

"Every good thing in this world started with a dream…" Here we go! Warner Bros has revealed the first official trailer for the Wonka movie, a musical re-imagining of the Willy Wonka story. From the director of the Paddington movies, Paul King, comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible. Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, with Oscar winner Olivia Colman, plus Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa. Coming from the guy who made both of the Paddington movies, it really looks wondrous, and I expect it to be a joyful and uplifting journey around London and into the whimsical world of chocolate.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Paul King's Wonka, direct from WB's YouTube:

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book & one of the best-selling children's books of all time, Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, and magician, and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible. Wonka is directed by British filmmaker Paul King, writer / director of the Paddington films, and director of Bunny and the Bull, "Come Fly with Me", "Space Force", and also The Pajama Men: Last Stand to Reason previously. The screenplay is written by Simon Farnaby (Paddington 2) & Paul King, based on a story by King and characters created by Roald Dahl. It's produced by David Heyman, Alexandra Derbyshire, and Luke Kelly. Warner Bros will debut King's Wonka in theaters everywhere starting December 15th, 2023 later this year. Who's ready for this?