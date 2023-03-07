'To Catch a Killer' Trailer feat. Shailene Woodley & Ben Mendelsohn

"I don't think he's looking for destruction, I think he's looking for relief." Wow this is a must watch trailer. Vertical Ent. has revealed an official trailer for To Catch a Killer, another crime thriller to continue with the trend of murder films / series being released by the dozen these days. This one will be playing in limited theaters this April. It borrows the same title ("To Catch a Killer") from an iconic two-part TV movie from 1992, also about a murder investigation, starring Brian Dennehy and Michael Riley. In this new film, set in Baltimore, a talented but troubled police officer (played by Shailene Woodley) is recruited by the FBI's chief investigator to help profile and track down an elusive mass murderer. In addition to Woodley, the film also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Jovan Adepo, Ralph Ineson, Rosemary Dunsmore, Jason Cavalier, and Mark Camacho. This looks way better than expected, almost like a proper, modern update on Silence of the Lambs. I really dig the lasers in the opening and all the mystery around what's going with this killer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Damián Szifron's To Catch a Killer, direct from YouTube:

A modern-day Clarice Starling, Eleanor (Shailene Woodley) is a young police investigator wrestling with the demons of her past when she is recruited by the FBI’s chief investigator (Ben Mendelsohn) to help profile and track the work of a disturbed individual. As the police and FBI launch a nationwide manhunt, they are thwarted at every turn by the individual's unprecedented behavior. Given her tortured psyche, Eleanor may be the only person who can understand the mind of their assailant and bring him to justice. To Catch a Killer is directed by Argentinian filmmaker Damián Szifron, director of the films The Bottom of the Sea, On Probation, and Wild Tales previously, plus TV work in Argentina on "Hermanos y detectives" and "Los simuladores". The screenpay is written by Damián Szifron and Jonathan Wakeham. Produced by Aaron Ryder, Stuart Manashil, Shailene Woodley, Damián Szifron. Vertical Entertainment opens Szifron's To Catch a Killer in select US theaters starting April 21st, 2023 this spring. Anyone curious? Looks good?