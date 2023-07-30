Tobin Bell Returns as Jigsaw in First Official Trailer for 'Saw X' Sequel

"The only thing I have not provided is your anesthetic - but trust me, you will want to remain alert." Uh oh. Lionsgate has revealed the first trailer for Saw X, the next highly anticipated sequel in the seemingly never-ending Saw franchise of gruesome, gory, horror movies. Of course they had to bring back the original Jigsaw, played by actor Tobin Bell, who died of cancer at the end of Saw III (though still played in part in many other sequels). They found a way to bring him back! Set between the events of Saw I + II, Jigsaw travels to Mexico in hopes of trying an experimental procedure that may cure him. He later discovers that it was all a big hoax, leading him to set another elaborately grotesque series of fatal games for the scammers. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way with deranged, and ingenious, traps. In addition to Bell, this also stars Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, & Renata Vaca. The trailer shows quite a bit of the story, but I think it'll still get people out to the theater to see this gore-fest. Jigsaw is really pissed off.

Here's the first official red band trailer (+ poster) for Kevin Greutert's Saw X, direct from YouTube:

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw horror franchise explores the yet untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work – turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps. Saw X, also known as Saw 10, is directed by American editor / filmmaker Kevin Greutert, director of the films Saw VI, Saw 3D, Jessabelle, Visions, and Jackals previously, plus a few shorts and tons of editing work. The screenplay is written by Josh Stolberg & Pete Goldfinger (both writers of Sorority Row, Piranha 3D, Jigsaw, Crawlspace, Kappa Kappa Die, Spiral). Produced by Mark Burg and Oren Koules. Lionsgate will debut Greutert's Saw X in theaters nationwide starting September 29th, 2023 this fall. First impression? Who wants to watch?