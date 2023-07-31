Tom Hiddleston is Back First Trailer for Marvel's Series 'Loki' Season 2

"C'mon, you're the God of Mischief!" "Always have been, always will be." Yes! Finally! Disney has revealed an official trailer for Loki - Season 2, the long-awaited continuation of (one of) the best Marvel streaming series. The first season arrived in 2021 and won everyone over with it's remarkably intelligent journey with Loki through many multiverses and the TVA (Time Variance Authority). This picks up where Season 1 left off and follows Loki & Morbius as they try to figure out why Loki is time slipping. Tom Hiddleston stars as Loki, joined by Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong (Miss Minutes), Neil Ellice, Jonathan Majors (Victor Timely), and Owen Wilson (Mobius), alongside newcomers in Season 2: Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Ke Huy Quan (!!). This new season is part of Phase Five of the MCU (if anyone still cares?) and will launch streaming worldwide this October. Can't wait! So excited for this to continue. And with Benson / Moorhead (Something in the Dirt) directing some eps, this looks like it's going be worth the wait. Let's rock.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Marvel Studio's Loki - Season 2, from D+'s YouTube:

"It's almost time." The second season of Marvel's series Loki sees the Asgardian villain Loki working with Mobius M. Mobius, Hunter B-15, and other members of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to navigate the multiverse in order to find Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer, and Miss Minutes. It is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), sharing continuity with the other movies. Marvel's Loki is a series created by Michael Waldron (also of "Heels" and a writer on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) for Disney. This new season is produced by Marvel Studios, with Eric Martin serving as head writer, along with Katharyn Blair. With episodes directed by acclaimed filmmakers Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (of Spring, The Endless, Synchronic, Something in the Dirt), plus Dan DeLeeuw and Kasra Farahani. Executive produced by Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Kevin R. Wright, alongside Hiddleston, Benson / Moorhead, Martin, and Waldron. Disney debuts Season 2 of Marvel's Loki streaming on Disney+ starting October 6th, 2023 this fall. Who's excited for this season?