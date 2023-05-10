Tom Holland in 1970s NYC Crime Thriller 'The Crowded Room' Trailer

"This wasn't a random shooting. He's hiding something…" Apple has unveiled the first official trailer for The Crowded Room, an upcoming true crime mini-series from acclaimed / award-winning writer Akiva Goldsman. This will be premiering for streaming on Apple TV+ this June. The Crowded Room series follows Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating crime thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin, Danny’s life story unfolds. In these developments, f elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation. Starring Tom Holland, with Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, and Thomas Sadoski. This looks quite creepy. From what I can get from this trailer, it seems like he has multiple personality disorder and he's actually the killer but hiding everything under his "nice guy" personality. Hence the "crowded room" that all the characters are in. Looks good, especially performances.

Here's the first official trailer for Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room, direct from Apple's YouTube:

"The facts are never the whole story." Starring and executive produced by Tom Holland, Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room is a gripping, 10-episode limited series that stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny's life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation. The Crowded Room is a series created and showrun by acclaimed writer Akiva Goldsman (new "Star Trek" series, A Time to Kill, Lost in Space, A Beautiful Mind, I Robot, Cinderella Man, The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, I Am Legend). With writing by Suzanne Heathcote, Gregory Lessans, Henrietta Ashworth, Jessica Ashworth, Cortney Norris. Episodes directed by renowned filmmakers including Kornél Mundruczó (Johanna, Delta, White God, Jupiter's Moon, Pieces of a Woman), Brady Corbet (The Childhood of a Leader, Vox Lux), Mona Fastvold (The Sleepwalker, The World to Come), Alan Taylor (Thor: The Dark World, Terminator Genisys, The Many Saints of Newark). Apple will debut The Crowded Room mini-series streaming on Apple TV+ starting on June 9th, 2023. So who's intrigued?