Tony Leung in Chinese Underground Espionage 'Hidden Blade' Trailer

"Extraordinary courage can change history." Well Go USA has revealed yet another official US trailer for Hidden Blade, a WWII Chinese spy thriller from filmmaker Cheng Er. This one already opened in China in January, and is landing in US theaters starting in February in a few more weeks. The film follows the story of a group of underground workers who risked their lives to send intelligence and defend the motherland, set after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor when the Wang Jingwei regime declared war on Britain & America. During World War II, at the height of their war of resistance against Japan, a group of courageous citizens develops a top-secret underground espionage network at great peril to their own lives. Actor Tony Leung headlines Hidden Blade, along with Wang Yibo, Hiroyuki Mori, Chengpeng Dong, Zhou Xun, Eric Wang, and Huang Lei. I like how both of these trailers below feature no dialogue, just music and moody shots from the film. It's quite an effective choice for this, relying entirely on the visuals to pique our interest.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Cheng Er's Hidden Blade, direct from Well Go's YouTube:

And here's an alternate official Chinese trailer for Cheng Er's Hidden Blade, also found on YouTube:

During WWII, at the height of China's war of resistance against Japan, a group of courageous citizens develops a top-secret underground espionage network right under the nose of the just established puppet regime. At increasingly great peril to their own lives, the double-agents masterfully extracted classified information from deep behind enemy lines, an effort that gives rise to the united front that will help turn the tide of the conflict. Set after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor when the Wang Jingwei regime declared war on Britain and the U.S. Hidden Blade, also known as Wu Ming, is both written and directed by Chinese filmmaker Cheng Er, director of the films Unfinished Girl, Lethal Hostage, The Wasted Times previously, with Pseudo Idealist coming up. It's executive produced by Dong Yu. The film already opened in January in China earlier this year. Well Go USA releases Hidden Blade in select US theaters on February 17th, 2023.