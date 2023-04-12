Too Much Fun in Italy - Full Trailer for 'Book Club: The Next Chapter'

"What's the protocol here – where do I stuff the dollar bills?" Focus Features has revealed the full-length official trailer for Book Club: The Next Chapter, following up the teaser from last December. The highly anticipated sequel to the hit comedy Book Club from 2018 brings back screen icons Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen as best friends on a trip to Italia. They are joined by Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Craig T. Nelson, Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie, and Vincent Riotta. This one follows the four best friends as they take their "book club" to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure. Yet another cliche "what if these friends got into trouble on a wild trip to Europe" story but it looks like a ton of fun anyway, especially with this superb cast. Who wants to join them?

The highly anticipated sequel (to the Book Club film of 2018) follows our four best friends (Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen) as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure. Book Club: The Next Chapter is directed by American producer / filmmaker Bill Holderman, directing his second feature after the first Book Club movie. The screenplay is written by and the film is produced by Bill Holderman and Erin Simms. Focus Features will debut Book Club: The Next Chapter in US theaters starting on May 12th, 2023 next summer. Who's excited for more?