Tour de France Cycling Team Doc 'Enter the Slipstream' Official Trailer

"This is a sport about perseverance no matter what." Monument Releasing has debuted an official trailer for a cycling documentary film titled Enter the Slipstream, which is a actually a pretty cool title for a film about the world's best cyclists. The film opens in June this summer if anyone is interested. It follows the Education First (EF) Cycling Team as they navigate a turbulent 2020 season through the Tour de France, telling the individual stories of the ambitious riders, from the Colombian star Rigo Urán to rising up-and-comers and veteran teammates. With their superstar "Rigo" Urán coming back from a catastrophic injury, the USA's oldest professional cycling team must come together as they face the sport’s biggest contest: the Tour de France. Other riders featured in this include Dani Martinez, Sergio Higuita, TeJay van Garderen, and Neilson Powless. There have been tons & tons of cycling docs before, though this still looks quite good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ted Youngs' Enter the Slipstream, direct from YouTube:

Jonathan "JV" Vaughters runs USA's oldest professional cycling team, an international organization of over 120 riders and staff that race across the globe. A former pro and teammate of Lance Armstong, JV founded the team as a repudiation of cycling's rampant culture of doping. Over the course of a decade, he built a squad that competes at the highest level–drug free. Along the journey, we discover why the Tour de France is not so much a race as a cultural institution. We learn about the sport’s fragile economics, made only more vulnerable by a coronavirus settling like dust across the planet. And we take inspiration from seeing how the seemingly solitary activity of riding a bike competitively is teamwork in the purest form. Enter the Slipstream is directed by filmmaker Ted Youngs, making his feature directorial debut with this. Produced by Matt Rogers. This first premiered at a few small film festival already. Monument Releasing will debut Enter the Slipstream in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 1st, 2023 this summer. Anyone?