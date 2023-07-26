Trailer for Acclaimed Appalachia Doc 'King Coal' About Coal Country

"A ghost story… a cinematic archive." An official trailer is out for an acclaimed documentary film from this year's Sundance titled King Coal, made by doc filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon. The film premiered at Sundance earlier in 2023 and stopped by the Cleveland, Sarasota, RiverRun, San Francisco, and DocLands Film Festivals throughout this year so far. The cultural roots of coal continue to permeate the rituals of daily life in Appalachia even as its economic power wanes. This poetic, humble, and entrancing film is the journey of a coal miner's daughter exploring the region's dreams and myths, untangling the pain and beauty, as her community sits on the brink of massive change. Sundance adds: "Sheldon's distinct vision remixes present-day moments of life in a coal-mining town with archival footage and atmospheric invocations of the land to alchemize something new — a rare, nuanced depiction of this community… A reclamation of the power of stories to shape how a region sees itself. The end of one story welcomes the beginning of another." It's good.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Elaine McMillion Sheldon's doc King Coal, direct from YouTube:

A lyrical tapestry of a place and people, King Coal meditates on the complex history & future of the coal industry, the communities it has shaped, and myths it has created. Elaine McMillion Sheldon reshapes the boundaries of documentary filmmaking in a spectacularly beautiful & deeply moving immersion into Central Appalachia where coal is not just a resource, but a way of life, imagining the ways a community can re-envision itself. While deeply situated in the regions under the reign of "King Coal", where she has lived & worked her entire life, the film transcends time and place, emphasizing the ways in which all are connected through an immersive mosaic of belonging, ritual, imagination. Emerging from the shadows of the coal mines, King Coal untangles the pain from the beauty, and it illuminates our capacity for change.

King Coal is directed by award-winning doc filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon, director of the doc films Hollow: An Interactive Documentary, 11/8/16, Recovery Boys, Heroin(e), and many short films and TV docs previously. Produced by Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Peggy Drexler, and Elaine McMillion Sheldon. This initially premiered a the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and played at numerous other fests this spring. Requisite Media will debut King Coal in select US theaters (NY to start) on August 11th, 2023 this summer, expanding to more theaters throughout September. Anyone interested in watching this?