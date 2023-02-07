Trailer for Acclaimed Documentary 'Refuge' Set in Clarkston, Georgia

"Hate is a disease. And we just need to make sure there's no space for hate to grow." Shout has revealed an official trailer for an indie documentary film about America called Refuge, formerly known as Clarkston. Refuge is set in the "most diverse square mile in America" - Clarkston, Georgia (see Google Maps). A stirring and inspiring blueprint for the healing of America, a captivating story of two unlikely friends who transform their anguish and tribulations into compassion and understanding. The doc illustrates the false promises of hate and reveals where real and lasting refuge is found. "Where there is love, there is refuge." It's about a former KKK leader from Georgia who befriends a Syrian Kurd when he becomes his heart doctor. The film provides an enthralling exploration of hatred, its origins, and the means of healing. A production of Katie Couric Media and Artemis Rising Foundation, Refuge will debut in theaters and on VOD directly this March. If you're moved by this and want to help spread the word, there's info on impact campaign on the film's site.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bernhardt & Blankenship's doc Refuge, direct from YouTube:

A leader in a white nationalist hate group finds healing from the people he once hated - a Muslim heart doctor and his town of refugees. Chris is a husband and father, a veteran, and until recently, a leader in the KKK. He started hating Muslims when the planes hit the Twin Towers on 9/11, but is forced to confront his hate when he receives a text from Muslim refugee, Heval. Refuge is set in the most diverse square mile in America - Clarkston, Georgia - following a Syrian Kurd, a former Klansman, and a town of refugees who seek belonging in a country that blames them for its problems. Swimming against the current of an increasingly polarized and isolated America, each must decide whether they will risk knowing and being known by those who oppose them. Ultimately, Refuge uncovers what is truly possible when we leave the security of our "tribes", and what is at stake for our country if we don’t. Refuge, formerly titled Clarkston, is co-produced & co-directed by award-winning filmmakers Erin Bernhardt and Din Blankenship, both making their feature directorial debut. This initially premiered at the 2021 DOC NYC Film Festival. Shout Factory will debut Refuge in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 24th, 2023. Who's interested?