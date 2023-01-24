TRAILERS

Trailer for 'Aliens Abducted My Parents And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out'

January 24, 2023
Aliens Abducted My Parents And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out

"If anything, he's the smartest person in this stupid town." Visit Films has revealed an official trailer for the indie sci-fi comedy titled Aliens Abducted My Parents And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out. How's that for a film name! Did it get your attention? This just premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival playing in the "Kids" section of the fest, and it's still seeking a distribution deal. Miserable after her family moves to a small town, a teenage aspiring journalist named Itsy befriends Calvin, her strange, space-obsessed neighbor who believes his parents were abducted by aliens, and joins him on his journey to find them. As an up-and-coming journalist, Itsy decides to write an exposé, but she discovers much more about him. It stars Emma Tremblay, Jacob Buster, Will Forte, Elizabeth Mitchell, Kenneth Cummins, and Matt Biedel. I'm curious to see this! I like the trailer, there's some good lines in here. I'm just wondering if they actually will find aliens! I hope the twist isn't that they were just taken by a government organization or something.

Via Sundance: "Teenage aspiring journalist Itsy is miserable when her family moves to the small town of Pebble Falls. Among the new challenges — a fixer-upper house and unfriendly high schoolers, to name a few — Itsy meets Calvin, her very strange, space-obsessed neighbor and classmate. Itsy befriends Calvin in hopes of writing an exposé on the oddball for a summer internship back in New York City, but she soon discovers that the amateur astronaut has an out-of-this-world secret. Calvin believes his parents were abducted by aliens, and it’s his mission to find and join them in outer space. As they endeavor to uncover the truth, the pair of outsiders foster a surprising and heartwarming friendship." Aliens Abducted My Parents And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out is directed by filmmaker Jake Van Wagoner, director of the film Christmas Time previously, plus the series "Studio C". The screenplay is written by Austin Everett. This just premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival this month. No release date is set yet - stay tuned for more.

