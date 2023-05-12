Trailer for Amat Escalante's 'Lost in the Night' - Premiering in Cannes

"Why did you hire me if you know who I am?" The Match Factory has unveiled a Cannes promo trailer for Lost in the Night, premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival kicking off soon this month. This is the latest film by Mexican filmmaker Amat Escalante, best known for his more recent indie hits Heli and The Untamed. It's premiering in the Cannes Premiere section at the fest, not in the competition, Though it looks like it could be in there nonetheless. Emiliano lives in a small mining town in Mexico. Motivated by a sense of justice, he searches for those responsible for the disappearance of his activist mother. He finds a clue that leads him to the wealthy Aldama Family - soon he gets a job at their home. In search of the truth & justice, Emiliano plunges into a dark world full of secrets, lies and revenge. Starring Juan Dan﻿iel García Treviño as Emiliano, Bárbara Mori, Ester Expósito, Fernando Bonilla, and Maria Fernanda Osio. Well I'm impressed, this looks like it could be terrific. Plays like Mexico's Parasite with a a complex and twisted plot.

Here's the festival promo trailer for Amat Escalante's Lost in the Night, direct from TMF's YouTube:

Emiliano (Juan Daniel García Treviño) lives in a small mining town in Mexico. Motivated by a deep sense of justice, he searches for those responsible for the disappearance of his activist mother who was standing up for local jobs against an international mining company. Receiving no help from the police or judicial system, he finds a clue that leads him to the wealthy Aldama Family, where he meets a famous artist, his celebrity wife, and beautiful daughter. It's not long before he has a job at their home and is determined to uncover the secrets beneath the surface. Lost in the Night, also known as Perdidos en la Noche in Spanish, is directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Amat Escalante, director of the films Blood, Los Bastardos, Heli, and The Untamed previously. It's produced by Nicolás Celis, Fernanda de la Peza, and Amat Escalante. This is premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival this month playing in the Cannes Premiere section. No other international release dates are set - stay tuned for news & reviews from Cannes. How does that look?