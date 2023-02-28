Trailer for Comedy 'Somewhere in Queens' Directed by Ray Romano

"I'm trying to save him from a lifetime of humiliation!" Roadside Attractions has unveiled an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Somewhere in Queens, marking the directorial debut of comedian / actor Ray Romano. This first premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year, and recently played at the 2023 Palm Springs Film Festival in January this year. It's another of these generic life-as-a-family indies that are dropping all over the VOD channels recently. Leo and Angela Russo live a simple life in Queens, surrounded by their overbearing Italian-American family. When their son "Sticks" finds success as a player on the high school basketball team, Leo tears the family apart trying to make it happen for him. Ray Romano directs and co-stars, with Laurie Metcalf as his wife, Jacob Ward as their son, plus Tony Lo Bianco, Sebastian Maniscalco, Jennifer Esposito, Sadie Stanley, Dierdre Friel, and Jon Manfrellotti. This looks like exactly what you expect - a quaint family comedy right out of the 90s, ready to charm viewers all over again.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ray Romano's Somewhere in Queens, direct from YouTube:

Leo Russo (Ray Romano) lives a simple life in Queens, New York with his wife Angela (Laurie Metcalf), their shy but talented son "Sticks" (Jacob Ward), and his close-knit network of Italian-American relatives and neighborhood friends. Happy enough working at the family construction business alongside his father (Tony Lo Bianco) and younger brother (Sebastian Maniscalco), Leo lives each week for Sticks’ high-school basketball games, never missing a chance to cheer on his only child as he rules the court as a star athlete. When the high-school senior gets a surprising and life-changing opportunity to play basketball in college, Leo jumps at the chance to provide a plan for his future, away from the family construction business. But when sudden heartbreak threatens to derail Sticks, Leo goes to unexpected lengths to keep his son on this new path. Somewhere in Queens is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Ray Romano, making his directorial debut. The screenplay is by Ray Romano and Mark Stegemann. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. Roadside Attractions will debut Romano's Somewhere in Queens comedy in select US theaters starting April 21st, 2023 coming up this spring. Look any good? Who wants to watch?