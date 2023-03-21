Trailer for Doc Series 'Redefined: J.R. Smith' About Golf & Basketball

"I'm not doing this to prove nobody else wrong… I'm really proving to myself that I can do it." Amazon has unveiled an official trailer for a compelling new sports documentary series titled Redefined: J.R. Smith, made by filmmaker Philip Knowlton. The four-part series coming to Prime Video soon is about an athlete shifting from one sport to another. J.R. Smith, the two-time NBA champion (for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers) who's gotten "a lot of ink"" for changing his focus from basketball to golf, is the subject of this doc. Redefined: J.R. Smith will follow the retired player as he pursues a college education and new athletic passion – golf – at North Carolina A&T. At the age of 19, after being selected in the NBA draft, finds himself without a team to call his own and is looking to redefine his future. The series comes from LeBron James and Maverick Carter as executive producers at their Uninterrupted banner. This looks like an inspiring story about following your passions & fighting for your place, no matter who you are. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Amazon's series Redefined: J.R. Smith, direct from YouTube:

Redefined: J.R. Smith is a four-part docuseries following J.R. Smith – whose story serves as a powerful reminder that with determination and resilience, one can overcome even the toughest of setbacks and achieve success. Drafted to the NBA straight out of high school at just 19 years old, J.R. suddenly finds himself without an NBA team to call home and in search of redefining his life and career. The series picks up with J.R. as he sets a new intention for himself, getting a college education and pursuing a new athletic passion as a member of the Men’s Golf Team at North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest Historically Black University. Redefined: J.R. Smith is a doc series created and directed by French filmmaker Philip Knowlton, of the doc films Adventures for the Cure: The Doc, Lift Up, Kupenda previously, plus other projects and short films. Executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Amy Glickman Brown, Erikka Yancy, Philip Knowlton. Amazon will debut the Redefined: J.R. Smith doc series streaming on Prime Video starting April 4th, 2023 this spring. Anyone interested in watching?